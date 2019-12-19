Hannah Waddingham, Steph Parry, More Will Join Rachel Tucker in The Pirate Queen Concert at the London Coliseum

Drew Baker will direct the presentation of the Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg musical.

Hannah Waddingham (A Little Night Music, Monty Python’s Spamalot), Steph Parry (Mamma Mia!, 42nd Street), and Emma Norman (Sweeney Todd) have joined the cast of the charity gala performance of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s The Pirate Queen February 23, 2020, at the London Coliseum. Proceeds will benefit Leukaemia UK.

As previously reported, the company will be led by Olivier nominee Rachel Tucker (Come From Away, Wicked), Britain’s Got Talent winner Jai McDowall, and Matthew Pagan (Collabro).

Also newly announced are featured ensemble members Pearce Barron, Jamie Birkett, Trudi Camilleri, Sabrina Carter, Shaun Dalton, Adam Dawson, Callum Heinrich, Jade Johnson, Harry Mills, Charlotte Payne, Sophie Reeves, and Jak Skelly with company members Skye Adams, Thomas Ball, Jeremy Batt, Mary-Jean Caldwell, Sinead O Callaghan, Christopher Cameron, Jordan Castle, Alfie Doohan, Charlie Ellerton, Judicel Eslao, Nicola Espallardo, Amy Everett, Lois Morgan Gay, Aidan Harkins, Siwan Henderson, Hannah-Grace Lawson, James Mateo-Salt, Scarlett Maltman, Ethan Tanner, Harry Winchester, and Cristian Zaccarini.

Drew Baker will direct the evening, featuring designs by Ben M. Rogers and associate direction by Max Reynolds. Tom Gribby produces. The principal casting consultant is Harry Blumenau.

The Pirate Queen has music by Schönberg, lyrics by Alain Boublil, Richard Maltby, Jr., and John Dempsey, and a book by Boublil, Schönberg, and Maltby, Jr. Based on the novel Grania—She King of the Irish Seas by Morgan Llewelyn, it chronicles the life of Grace O’Malley, an Irish Chieftain and notorious pirate. To protect her people and save her one true love, O’Malley must confront the one woman more powerful than her—her fierce rival, Queen Elizabeth I of England.

The musical debuted on Broadway in 2007 starring Tony winner Stephanie J. Block. The concert will mark its London debut.

