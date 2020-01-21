Harry Townsend's Last Stand, Starring Craig Bierko and Len Cariou, Extends Off-Broadway

By Playbill Staff
Jan 21, 2020
 
The George Eastman play opened at New York City Center Stage II in December.
Len Cariou and Craig Bierko in <i>Harry Townsend&#39;s Last Stand</i>
Len Cariou and Craig Bierko in Harry Townsend's Last Stand Maria Baranova

George Eastman's Harry Townsend's Last Stand has extended its run at New York City Center Stage II. Performances, initially scheduled through February 9, will now run through April 5. The Off-Broadway production, directed by Karen Carpenter, opened December 4.

In the new comedy, starring Tony winner Len Cariou and Tony nominee Craig Bierko, a prodigal son returns home to see his elderly father, and the visit only highlights the complex intricacies of their relationship.

Harry Townsend’s Last Stand features sets by Lauren Helpern, costumes by David C. Woolard, lighting design by Jeff Davis, and sound design by John Gromada. The play is produced by Dennis Grimaldi.

Len Cariou and Craig Bierko in Harry Townsend's Last Stand Maria Baranova
Len Cariou and Craig Bierko in Harry Townsend's Last Stand Maria Baranova
Len Cariou and Craig Bierko in Harry Townsend's Last Stand Maria Baranova
Len Cariou and Craig Bierko in Harry Townsend's Last Stand Maria Baranova
Craig Bierko and Len Cariou in Harry Townsend's Last Stand Maria Baranova
Craig Bierko in Harry Townsend's Last Stand Maria Baranova
Craig Bierko and Len Cariou in Harry Townsend's Last Stand Maria Baranova
Craig Bierko in Harry Townsend's Last Stand Maria Baranova
Len Cariou in Harry Townsend's Last Stand Maria Baranova
