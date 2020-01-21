Harry Townsend's Last Stand, Starring Craig Bierko and Len Cariou, Extends Off-Broadway

The George Eastman play opened at New York City Center Stage II in December.

George Eastman's Harry Townsend's Last Stand has extended its run at New York City Center Stage II. Performances, initially scheduled through February 9, will now run through April 5. The Off-Broadway production, directed by Karen Carpenter, opened December 4.

In the new comedy, starring Tony winner Len Cariou and Tony nominee Craig Bierko, a prodigal son returns home to see his elderly father, and the visit only highlights the complex intricacies of their relationship.

Harry Townsend’s Last Stand features sets by Lauren Helpern, costumes by David C. Woolard, lighting design by Jeff Davis, and sound design by John Gromada. The play is produced by Dennis Grimaldi.

