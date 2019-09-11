Hear Ansel Elgort Sing a Snippet of ‘Officer Krupke’ From West Side Story

By Dan Meyer
Sep 11, 2019
 
The star of Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film adaptation dropped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss the film and his casting as Tony.

Ansel Elgort cried when he found out he was cast as Tony in the upcoming West Side Story movie, the performer told The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Even though he couldn’t tell anyone, he did call his parents.

The stage is where Elgort feels most at home. “Musical theatre is my first love—I saw Oklahoma when I was 4 and decided ‘that’s me, the guy with the lasso!’”

This isn’t Elgort’s first West Side Story—he starred in a theatre camp production when he was 12. While discussing the experience, he sang a bit of “Officer Krupke” from the Stephen Sondheim, Leonard Bernstein, Arthur Laurents, and Jerome Robbins musical.

READ: Andréa Burns Joins West Side Story Movie

Despite having some dance experience from seven years at theatre camp, Elgort added that the cast of the film is undergoing intensive training with Tony-winning choreographer Justin Peck (Carousel).

Watch the interview above and check out the cast of Steven Spielberg’s film adaptation below.

Meet the Principal Cast of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story Remake

11 PHOTOS
WSS Cast Composites_Maria.jpg
Rachel Zegler as Maria
WSS Cast Composites_Tony.jpg
Ansel Elgort as Tony
WSS Cast Composites_Anita copy.jpg
Ariana DeBose as Anita
WSS Cast Composites_Bernado.jpg
David Alvarez as Bernardo
WSS Cast Composites_Riff.jpg
Mike Faist as Riff
WSS Cast Composites_Schrank.jpg
Corey Stoll as Lieutenant Schrank
WSS Cast Composites_Krupke.jpg
Brian d'Arcy James as Officer Krupke
WSS Cast Composites_Doc Valentina.jpg
Rita Moreno
WSS Cast Composites_Chino.jpg
Josh Andres Rivera as Chino
