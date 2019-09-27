Hear Kristin Chenoweth and Ariana Grande Duet on ‘You Don't Own Me’

The lyric video celebrates Chenoweth's new solo recording, For the Girls, out now.

Pop singer Ariana Grande joins Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth on her new solo recording, For the Girls, out now on the Concord Records label.



In the lyric video above the two vocalists duet on John Madara and David White’s “You Don't Own Me,” which was originally recorded by Lesley Gore in 1963 and later gained newfound popularity when it was used in The First Wives Club. (Grande previously paid homage to that First Wives Club scene with one of her first public performances of the single “thank u, next” on Ellen.)

The Steve Tyrell–produced For the Girls, celebrating some of Chenoweth’s female vocal influences, features such tunes as “The Way We Were,” "When I Fall in Love," and “The Man That Got Away.”

About the album, Chenoweth said in an earlier statement, “I really wanted to pay homage to all the women singers who have influenced me over the years. I wanted to make something that men could also enjoy, but this is by the girls and for the girls. I wanted to pay homage to these women and do them proud, but I also wanted to put my own stamp on it. And I think I was able to do that.”

The Wicked star, as previously announced, will feature songs from the new recording when she returns to Broadway for an eight-performance concert engagement beginning November 8 at the Nederlander Theatre.