Heidi Blickenstaff, Gavin Lee, Kara Lindsay, More Set for 2020 Disney on Broadway Concert Series

The Broadway alums will perform next year at the EPCOT World Showcase at Walt Disney World.

A host of Disney on Broadway alums will perform in 2020 at Walt Disney World, including Heidi Blickenstaff, Tony nominee Gavin Lee, and Kara Lindsay.

The concerts will take place at EPCOT's World Showcase in front of the America pavilion. Blickenstaff, who starred in The Little Mermaid as Ursula and Freaky Friday as mom Katherine, will perform several dates, beginning January 18, 2020. Joining her is Lee, who originated the role of Bert in Mary Poppins and more recently played Lumiere in a regional production of Beauty and the Beast.

Kara Lindsay, who originated the role of Katherine in Newsies, will perform with husband and fellow Broadway performer Kevin Massey beginning January 26, 2020. Mary Poppins’ Ashley Brown is set to perform for Disney fans beginning February 9, 2020, alongside Tarzan’s Josh Strickland. Additional performers set to join in the festivities include The Lion King alums Kissy Simmons and Alton Fitzgerald White, beginning January 17, 2020, with more talent to be announced at a later date.

Check out the entire schedule below. Performances begin at 5:30 PM, 6:45 PM, and 8 PM daily.

Kissy Simmons and Alton Fitzgerald White

January 17

January 20–21

January 24

Heidi Blickenstaff and Gavin Lee

January 18–19

January 22–23

Heidi Blickenstaff, Gavin Lee, Kissy Simmons, and Alton Fitzgerald White

January 25

Kara Lindsay and Kevin Massey

January 26

January 28–29

February 1–2

February 5–6

Talent TBD

January 27

January 30–31

February 3–4

February 7–8

Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey, and additional talent TBD

February 9

Ashley Brown and Josh Strickland

February 10

February 12–13

February 18–19

February 22–23

Talent TBD

February 11

February 14–17

February 20–21

Ashley Brown, Josh Strickland, and Additional talent TBD

February 24

