Heidi Schreck Named Winner of Smithsonian Magazine’s American Ingenuity Award

Schreck is the recipient of the award from the Smithsonian Institution’s flagship publication.

Heidi Schreck has been named the winner of the Smithsonian Magazine's 2019 American Ingenuity Award for Performing Arts. The prize is the latest in a number of accolades for Schreck, whose play What the Constitution Means to Me also saw her nominated for a Tony Award, a Pulitzer Prize, the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, Drama League Award, and more.

Written and performed by Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me wrapped up its acclaimed and extended Broadway premiere in August, followed by a run in Washington, D.C.

Directed by Oliver Butler, the play will head on tour in 2020, launching at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles, starring Tony nominee Maria Dizzia, January 12–February 6, then on to Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse March 4–April 12. Joining Dizzia will be original Broadway cast members Mike Iveson and Rosdely Ciprian.

The other winners of 2019 American Ingenuity Awards are Lil Nas X (Youth), Amy Sherald (Visual Arts), José Andrés (Social Progress), Alex Kipman (Technology), Ewelina Mamcarz, Stephen Gottschalk and Brian Sorrentino, posthumously (Life Sciences), and Sheperd Doeleman and the Event Horizon Telescope Team (Physical Sciences).

The L.A. and Chicago runs are part of a national tour produced by Diana DiMenna, Aaron Glick, Matt Ross, and Level Forward and Eva Price.