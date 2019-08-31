Hercules Kicks Off in Central Park August 31

The Public Works production, starring Jelani Alladin in the title role, takes over the Delacorte Theater.

Performances begin August 31 in the Delacorte Theater in Central Park for the Public Theater's Public Works' musical adaptation of Hercules. Directed by Lear deBessonet, this summer’s production features the Disney film’s beloved score—as well as five new songs—by the film’s composer Alan Menken and lyricist David Zippel, with a new book by Kristoffer Diaz and choreography by Chase Brock.

Performances of Hercules are free and continue through September 8 (if you missed out on the digital lottery, there is a daily in-person standby lottery for each performance). As with previous Public Works shows, the production features both professional actors and over 200 New Yorkers from all five boroughs.

The principal cast is made up of Jelani Alladin as Hercules, Roger Bart as Hades, Jeff Hiller as Panic, James Monroe Iglehart as Phil, Ramona Keller as Thalia, Tamika Lawrence as Calliope, Krysta Rodriguez as Meg, and Rema Webb as Terpsichore, along with a special featured performance by Broadway Inspirational Voices and cameo group performances by 10 Hairy Legs and Passaic High School Marching Band.

The Public Works community partner organizations are Brownsville Recreation Center (Brooklyn), Center for Family Life in Sunset Park (Brooklyn), DreamYard (Bronx), The Fortune Society (Queens), and Military Resilience Foundation (all boroughs), along with alumni partners Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education (Bronx), Children's Aid (all boroughs), and Domestic Workers United (all boroughs).

Hercules features scenic design by Dane Laffrey; costume design by Andrea Hood; lighting design by Tyler Micoleau; sound design by Kai Harada and Jessica Paz; wigs, hair, and makeup design by Cookie Jordan; puppet design by James Ortiz; music supervision and arrangements by Michael Kosarin; orchestrations by Danny Troob and Joseph Joubert; dance arrangements by Mark Hummel; and synthesizer programming by Randy Cohen.

Public Works' Hercules is based on the Disney film written by Ron Clements, John Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw, and Irene Mecchi and directed by Clements. The production is presented by special arrangement with Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher.

