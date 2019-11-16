Hey, Old Friend! Looking Back at Merrily We Roll Along

The original Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along officially opened on Nov. 16, 1981.

Merrily We Roll Along, written by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth, officially opened November 16, 1981, at Broadway's Alvin Theatre. Staged by Harold Prince, the musical—starring Jim Walton (Franklin Shepard), Lonny Price (Charley), Ann Morrison (Mary), Terry Finn (Gussie), Jason Alexander (Joe) and Sally Klein (Beth)—ultimately ran for just 52 previews and 16 performances.

Though short-lived, Merrily We Roll Along has had a fruitful life since it closed on Broadway, including a production at Encores! starring Colin Donnell, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Celia Keenan-Bolger, plus an upcoming film adaptation directed by Richard Linklater that will be filmed over the course of 20 years.

Look back at the production that started it all, as well as a 2002 reunion, in the gallery below!

Special thank you to Jennifer Ashley Tepper, David L. Snyder, Terry Finn and Abigail Pogrebin.

