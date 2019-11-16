Hey, Old Friend! Looking Back at Merrily We Roll Along

By Playbill Staff
Nov 16, 2019
 
The original Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along officially opened on Nov. 16, 1981.
Jim Walton, Ann Morrison and Lonny Price in the Broadway musical Merrily We Roll Along, 1981 Martha Swope

Merrily We Roll Along, written by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth, officially opened November 16, 1981, at Broadway's Alvin Theatre. Staged by Harold Prince, the musical—starring Jim Walton (Franklin Shepard), Lonny Price (Charley), Ann Morrison (Mary), Terry Finn (Gussie), Jason Alexander (Joe) and Sally Klein (Beth)—ultimately ran for just 52 previews and 16 performances.

Though short-lived, Merrily We Roll Along has had a fruitful life since it closed on Broadway, including a production at Encores! starring Colin Donnell, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Celia Keenan-Bolger, plus an upcoming film adaptation directed by Richard Linklater that will be filmed over the course of 20 years.

Look back at the production that started it all, as well as a 2002 reunion, in the gallery below!

Original cast members Jason Alexander, Terry Finn, Jim Walton and Sally Klein
Original cast members Jason Alexander, Terry Finn, Jim Walton and Sally Klein Martha Swope
The cast in rehearsal
The cast in rehearsal Mary Bryant
James Weissenbach, Ann Morrison and Lonny Price
James Weissenbach, Ann Morrison and Lonny Price Mary Bryant
Lonny Price
Lonny Price Martha Swope
Ann Morrison
Ann Morrison Martha Swope
The cast in rehearsal
The cast in rehearsal Martha Swope
Tonya Pinkins and company
Tonya Pinkins and company Martha Swope
Jim Walton, Ann Morrison and Lonny Price
Jim Walton, Ann Morrison and Lonny Price Martha Swope
Lonny Price and Ann Morrison.
Lonny Price and Ann Morrison. Martha Swope
Special thank you to Jennifer Ashley Tepper, David L. Snyder, Terry Finn and Abigail Pogrebin.

