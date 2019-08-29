Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein Will Star in Merrily We Roll Along Film

Directed by Richard Linklater, the project will be filmed over the course of 20 years.

Hey, old friend—Merrily We Roll Along is headed to movie screens, but fans will have to wait a while.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Richard Linklater, the director behind Boyhood (which was famously filmed over the course of 12 years) will film Merrily over the next two decades, recreating the amount of time the musical covers as friends Frank, Charlie, and Mary find success, failure, love, and friendship in the beloved George Furth-Stephen Sondheim musical.

Starring as the trio will be Blake Jenner as Frank, Ben Platt as Charlie, and Beanie Feldstein as Mary. The first part of filming has already been completed, according to reports.

The 1981 musical, with a book by Furth and a score by Sondheim, is based on Kaufman and Hart's 1934 Broadway play. Merrily, which was directed by Harold Prince, famously travels backwards in time to navigate the bumpy history of three friends who start their careers in show business together.

The musical was also celebrated in the documentary Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened. Lonny Price, who co-starred as lyricist Charley Kringas in the original production, directed and co-produced the film, which features interviews with Sondheim, director Prince, and Price's original co-stars, Ann Morrison and Jim Walton.

