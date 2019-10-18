High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Disney+ Debut

The show follows fictional East High students putting on a production of High School Musical.

Disney is all-in with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the upcoming musical series streaming on Disney+. The House of Mouse has renewed the show for a second season ahead of its debut, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Both the series and its streaming service, Disney+, will launch November 12. The show follows fictional East High students (where the movies were filmed) putting on a production of High School Musical.

PHOTOS: First Look at High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Kate Reinders, Matt Cornett, Dara Renee, Julia Lester, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Larry Saperstein, Mark St. Cyr, and Sofia Wylie. The cast recently performed live at Elsie Fest.

Check out the trailer for Season 1 below.

