High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Soundtrack, Out in January, to Feature HSM Classics and New Tunes

The Disney+ series debuts November 12.

The soundtrack from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will be available for pre-order beginning November 8. The Disney+ series, which premieres November 12, will generate over 40 pieces of music and content. Cast members penned two of the new songs for the Walt Disney Records OST: “Just a Moment” was co-written by Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo (and Dan Book, who produced the track); “All I Want” was written by Rodrigo.

Following the initial roll-out, every Wednesday Walt Disney Records will release a new single on all services as well as a companion lyric video on Disney Music VEVO. Lift videos will be available the same Friday an episode premieres. The full soundtrack will drop January 10, 2020.

WATCH: Trailer Unveiled for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

The track listing features new versions of High School Musical songs plus original tunes:

Classic songs include:

"Start of Something New"

"We're All In This Together"

"Stick to the Status Quo"

"What I've Been Looking For"

"When There Was Me and You"

"Get'cha Head In The Game"

"Breaking Free"

"Bop to the Top"

New songs include:

"I Think I Kinda, You Know"

"Wondering"

"A Billion Sorrys"

"All I Want"

"Born to Be Brave"

"Truth, Justice, and Songs In Our Key"

"Out of The Old"

"The Role Of A Lifetime"

"Just For A Moment"

The scripted series, featuring Rodrigo, Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester, Dara Renee, Frankie Rodriguez, Larry Saperstein, Kate Reinders, and Mark St. Cyr, concerns a group of drama students and faculty members at East High, the Utah high school where the original High School Musical movie was filmed. Through the course of 10 episodes, the characters count down from auditions to opening night of their school's first-ever production of High School Musical.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was created by Tim Federle (Broadway's Tuck Everlasting), who also wrote the first episode directed by Tamra Davis. The series is executive-produced by Federle, Oliver Goldstick, and two-time Emmy-winning High School Musical executive producers Bill Borden and Barry Rosenbush.

