Holland Taylor to Reprise Ann at Pasadena Playhouse

Performances begin May 27, 2020, at the California venue.

Tony nominee Holland Taylor will once again portray late Texas governor Ann Richards in a Pasadena Playhouse production of Ann—a play that Holland wrote herself—next year.

Performances are set to begin May 27, 2020. Benjamin Endsley Klein will return to direct after helming the 2013 Broadway production at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

Taylor has been seen on stage in several productions of Ann, including regional tryouts before the Broadway bow. The performer also earned a Primetime Emmy Award for The Practice.

The Pasadena Playhouse recently concluded a staging of Little Shop of Horrors starring Geroge Salazar, Mj Rodriguez, Matthew Wilkas, and Amber Riley. Ahead of the Los Angeles premiere of Ann, Tony nominee Alfred Molina will star in Florian Zeller's The Father, translated by Christopher Hampton, at the theatre.

