Watch Mj Rodriguez and George Salazar Sing ‘Suddenly Seymour’

By Dan Meyer
Oct 02, 2019
The Little Shop of Horrors stars performed the show’s anthem on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Little Shop of Horrors co-stars Mj Rodriguez (Pose) and George Salazar (Be More Chill) stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden to sing “Suddenly Seymour” October 1. Watch their performance in the video above.

The actors are currently playing Audrey and Seymour, respectively, in a mounting of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s musical at Pasadena Playhouse.

WATCH: Watch George Salazar Sing “Grow For Me” Ahead of Little Shop of Horrors West Coast Bow

The Mike Donahue-helmed production, which began performances September 17, also stars Matthew Wilkas (Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark) as Orin Scrivello, Olivier winner Amber Riley (Dreamgirls) voicing Audrey II, Tony nominee Kevin Chamberlin (The Addams Family) as Mr. Mushnik, and Brittany Campbell, Tickwanya Jones, and Cheyenne Isabel Wells as the Ronettes.

Check out photos from the production below.

George Salazar, Mj Rodriguez, and Amber Riley Open Little Shop of Horrors at Pasadena Playhouse

George Salazar, Mj Rodriguez, and Amber Riley Open Little Shop of Horrors at Pasadena Playhouse

