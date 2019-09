How Dangereuses Are You? The Les Liaisons Dangereuses Quiz The steamy Les Liaisons Dangereuses returns to Broadway with this most recent revival, starring Janet McTeer and Liev Schreiber. The play, adapted by Christopher Hampton and based on the Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ 1782 novel, begins with two ex-lovers in a twisted game of seduction and manipulation.

How much do you know about this dazzling work?

Les Liaisons is often credited as the source of what famous saying?

Tom Scutt designed this 2016 production’s costumes. Which famous designer is his primary inspiration?

Janet McTeer recently starred in which Shakespeare play in the summer of 2016?

Liev Schreiber is a three-time Tony® nominee. For which production did he WIN his Tony®?

Les Liaisons playwright Christopher Hampton also wrote the screenplay for the 1988 film version, Dangerous Liaisons. True or False: Hampton won an Academy Award® for his screenplay.

This production of Les Liaisons comes from what established London theatre?

Which cult classic film is based on Les Liaisons Dangereuses?

Liev Schreiber and Janet McTeer both trained at what school?

What sport do cast members of this Broadway production of Les Liaisons practice each day?

Who played Le Vicomte de Valmont (Schreiber’s role) in the original 1987 Broadway production of Les Liaisons?

Janet McTeer, who plays La Marquise de Merteuil, has a title in her own life, which is:

Birgitte Horjt Sørenson makes her Broadway debut in Les Liaisons. But the actor sang in what recent movie?

