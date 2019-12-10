How the Music of Moulin Rouge! The Musical Came Together

Music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger Justin Levine breaks down how he fit 71 songs in one musical.

"Fitting 71 songs into one show was definitely challenging, but luckily we didn't do it all at once," says Justin Levine, the music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Watch the video above to see how the story and the music came together to create a narrative.

Levine says, “The great thing about this show is that it is a container for the last hundred years of popular music.”

The Grammy-nominated cast recording, produced by Baz Luhrmann, Levine, Matt Stine, and Alex Timbers, is available from Luhrmann’s label, House of Iona, and RCA Records. The recording debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Cast Album chart.

READ: Hadestown, Oklahoma!, More Cast Albums Receive 2020 Grammy Award Nominations

Directed by Tony nominee Timbers, Moulin Rouge! has a book by Tony winner John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and plays the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

The cast is led by Tony Award winner Olivo as Satine, Aaron Tveit as Christian, and Austin Durant as Harold Zidler, filling in for six-time Tony nominee Danny Burstein during his six-week medical leave of absence to repair a torn meniscus.

The production features sets by Derek McLane, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Justin Townsend, and sound design by Peter Hylenski. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

