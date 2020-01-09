Ian Hughes Replaces Injured Matt Lucas (and Gerard Carey) in London Production of Les Misérables

The hit musical is scheduled to officially open at the newly restored and renamed Sondheim Theatre January 16.

Ian Hughes will step into the role of Thénardier in the new production of Les Misérables at the newly refurbished Sondheim Theatre beginning January 10.

Hughes, who recently took over the role of Thénardier in the U.K. and international tour of the hit musical, will play a limited run, temporarily replacing Gerard Carey, who, as previously reported, is taking a leave of absence to rest his vocal chords following a bout of pneumonia. Carey is expected to return to the production at the end of February.

Matt Lucas had originally stepped in for Carey beginning December 23, 2019, but sustained a back injury last week and is unable to continue in the role.

In a statement producer Cameron Mackintosh said, “To lose one master of the house is unfortunate and two perhaps careless! I am delighted to be bringing Ian Hughes to the wonderful London company to partner Josefina Gabrielle in order that Les Misérables can officially open at the Sondheim Theatre next week as planned. I am sure it will be third time lucky! I am so grateful to Matt Lucas who abandoned his holiday plans to help us out and am looking forward to welcoming back Gerard to the company at the end of February. I wish them both speedy recoveries.”

Hughes was the first recipient of the Ian Charleson Award for his performance in Torquato Tasso and has appeared in the West End productions of Guys and Dolls at the Savoy Theatre, The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre, and The 39 Steps at the Criterion Theatre.

The cast is led by Jon Robyns (Hamilton) as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine, Shan Ako as Eponine, Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier, Ashley Gilmour as Enjolras, and Lily Kerhoas as Cosette. (Fletcher will play Fantine through February 29 and April 20–July 25. Rachelle Ann Go will play the role March 2–April 18 and then again beginning July 27.)

Fletcher, Jaden, Ako, and Kerhoas were recently seen in these same roles in Les Misérables—The Staged Concert at London’s Gielgud through November 30.

The ensemble includes Kelly Agbowu, Ciarán Bowling, Richard Carson, Rodney Earl Clarke, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Harry Dunnett, Jessie Hart, Jessica Joslin, Sarah Lark, Georgie Lovatt, Ellie Ann Lowe, Luke McCall, Leo Miles, Claire O’Leary, Shane O’Riordan, Kathy Peacock, Sam Peggs, Mark Pearce, Emma Warren, Sake Wijers, Mared Williams, and Samuel Wyn-Morris.

Les Misérables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, original French text by Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton, and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke, and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron.

The production, which officially opens January 16, is directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell and designed by Matt Kinley (inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland) with lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, musical staging by Michael Ashcroft and Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.

