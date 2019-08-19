Ian McKellen Steps Into Les Misérables Tour for 1 Show Only

By Ruthie Fierberg
Aug 19, 2019
 
The upcoming Cats star made a cameo and sang in “One Day More.”
Sir Ian McKellen took the stage in the U.K. tour of Les Misérables August 17, making a cameo as one of the French rebels.

The actor is currently performing his solo show Ian McKellen on Stage across the U.K. and stepped into the musical by Claude Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil during their run in Newcastle. The actor played “Hugo Victor,” a play on Les Mis original author Victor Hugo, and appeared on the barricade during the show.

McKellen had watched the production the previous evening and sang “One Day More” during a post-show celebration with the cast.

McKellen’s Les Misérables appearance is only the overture for his musical theatre presence this year; the actor plays Gus the Theatre Cat in the upcoming film adaptation of Cats.

His solo show will play a limited run in the West End September 20–January 5, 2020, at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

In addition to touring the U.K., Les Misérables is also playing the West End in a concert presentation at the Gielgud Theatre. As previously announced, the newly named Sondheim Theatre will reopen December 18, 2019, with the more recent staging of Les Misérables from directors Laurence Connor and James Powell. Casting for that production will be announced at a later date.

The original Broadway production opened March 12, 1987 at the Broadway Theatre.

John Norman, Frances Ruffelle, Colm Wilkinson, Randy Graff, David Bryant and Judy Kuhn in Les Misérables.
John Norman, Frances Ruffelle, Colm Wilkinson, Randy Graff, David Bryant, and Judy Kuhn Michael Le Poer Trench/Bob Marshak
Robert Cuccioli Joan Marcus
Melba Moore Joan Marcus
Debbie Gibson Joan Marcus
Maureen Moore Peter Cunningham
Terrence Mann Michael Le Poer/Bob Marshak
Catherine Hickland Joan Marcus
Norman Large Peter Cunningham
Gary Morris Bob Marshak/Joan Marcus
Tim Shew and Tracy Shayne Peter Cunningham
