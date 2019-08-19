Ian McKellen Steps Into Les Misérables Tour for 1 Show Only

The upcoming Cats star made a cameo and sang in “One Day More.”

Sir Ian McKellen took the stage in the U.K. tour of Les Misérables August 17, making a cameo as one of the French rebels.

The actor is currently performing his solo show Ian McKellen on Stage across the U.K. and stepped into the musical by Claude Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil during their run in Newcastle. The actor played “Hugo Victor,” a play on Les Mis original author Victor Hugo, and appeared on the barricade during the show.

McKellen had watched the production the previous evening and sang “One Day More” during a post-show celebration with the cast.

A true thespian legend - Sir @IanMcKellen came to watch @lesmisofficial tonight. Such a gentleman and so very kind! He said he’s desperate to be in it.. so we let him sing with us... ���� #whatanight #LesMiserables #ianmckellen pic.twitter.com/ytWBvLHGtn — Will Richardson (@will0richardson) August 17, 2019

McKellen’s Les Misérables appearance is only the overture for his musical theatre presence this year; the actor plays Gus the Theatre Cat in the upcoming film adaptation of Cats.

Watch the First Trailer for the Cats Movie

His solo show will play a limited run in the West End September 20–January 5, 2020, at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

In addition to touring the U.K., Les Misérables is also playing the West End in a concert presentation at the Gielgud Theatre. As previously announced, the newly named Sondheim Theatre will reopen December 18, 2019, with the more recent staging of Les Misérables from directors Laurence Connor and James Powell. Casting for that production will be announced at a later date.

