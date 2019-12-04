Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, Skylar Astin, More Are Part of NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center

The annual holiday celebration, which also features a performance from the cast of Mean Girls, airs December 4.

Tony winner Idina Menzel and stage and screen star Lea Michele, who played mother and daughter on the Fox series Glee, are part of NBC's annual holiday special, Christmas in Rockefeller Center, airing December 4 at 8 PM ET.

Both recently released new holiday albums: Menzel (Frozen 2) dropped her Christmas: A Season of Love October 18, with Michele's Christmas in the City, featuring Cynthia Erivo, Darren Criss, and Jonathan Groff, following the week after.

Just before the lighting of the tree in Rockefeller Plaza, TV audiences will also be treated to performances by Chicago, Brett Eldredge, Derek and Julianne Hough, John Legend, NE-YO, Gwen Stefani, Straight No Chaser, and Broadway alums Skylar Astin and Alex Newell (from NBC's midseason drama, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) with appearances by Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin and the Radio City Rockettes.

Cast members from the Broadway production of Mean Girls, introduced by Tina Fey and including Erika Henningsen, Reneé Rapp, Krystina Alabado, Becca Peterson, and Jennifer Simard, will also be part of the holiday event.

NBC Today anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and current Waitress star Al Roker host.

Prior to the primetime broadcast, an additional live hour of the special will be broadcast on many NBC affiliates beginning at 7 PM ET. The regional hour is co-hosted by Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez along with NBC 4 New York’s Stefan Holt and Natalie Pasquarella.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center is produced by the Emmy-winning Brad Lachman Productions. Brad Lachman serves as executive producer, Bill Bracken will co-executive produce, and Debbie Palacio directs.

(Updated December 4, 2019)