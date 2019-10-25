New Holiday Albums From Lea Michele, Ana Gasteyer Released October 25

The Wicked and Glee stars duet on holiday standards with Maya Rudolph, Cynthia Erivo, Darren Criss, and more.

Broadway favorites Lea Michele (Glee, Spring Awakening) and Ana Gasteyer (Wicked, The Royal Family) both released holiday albums October 25.

Michele's album, Christmas in the City, features duets with Cynthia Erivo, Darren Criss, and Jonathan Groff. The album also features an original song co-written by Michele in collaboration with Glee songwriters and producers Adam Anders and Peer Astrom, titled "Christmas in New York." Christmas in the City is currently available as a physical CD and for digital purchase and streaming from Sony Music Masterworks.

Gasteyer's Sugar & Booze features both classic holiday songs and new tunes penned by Gasteyer. Fellow SNL alum Maya Rudolph joins Gasteyer for one of the original songs, "Secret Santa." Produced by Julian Fleisher, Sugar & Booze is currently available as a physical CD and for digital purchase and streaming from Henry's Girl, Inc.

In addition to Gasteyer, fellow former Elphaba Idina Menzel recently dropped her second holiday album, Christmas: A Season of Love.

Michele and Gasteyer will also play a series of live performances to celebrate their new releases, with dates scheduled for both in New York City, and for Gasteyer in California, Georgia, Illinois, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. For more information about Michele and Gasteyer's upcoming concert schedules, visit Playbill Universe.