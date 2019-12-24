Idina Menzel Opens Up About Working With Adam Sandler, Holiday Traditions, and More

The Tony winner stopped by The Ellen Show to chat with guest host Ellie Kemper.

Idina Menzel stopped by The Ellen Show (currently featuring guest host Ellie Kemper) to chat about her starring role in the Safdie Brothers film Uncut Gems, starring Adam Sandler. The Tony winner also chatted about her holiday traditions, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a potential Frozen 3.

While chatting with Kemper about Uncut Gems, Menzel revealed that Sandler would make an effort to make the cast and crew's time on set fun and relaxed—including bringing a boom box to work and playing "Defying Gravity." Watch the full interview in the video above.

Uncut Gems, now in theatres, follows Diamond District jewelry salesman Howard Ratner (Sandler) on a high-stakes quest to settle his debts. Menzel plays Ratner’s wife Dinah, alongside a cast that includes Broadway alums Eric Bogosian (Time Stands Still) and two-time Tony winner Judd Hirsch (Conversations With My Father), Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, and former NBA player Kevin Garnett.

Menzel recently wrapped performances in the West Coast premiere of Joshua Harmon's Skintight at Geffen Playhouse (she also starred in the play's world premiere Off-Broadway). The Broadway star is also featured in Frozen 2, in which she once again lends her vocal talents as Elsa.

