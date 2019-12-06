Immersive Production of Heathers to Hit the Stage—er, Classroom—in 2020

The former artistic director of Serenbe Playhouse will bring the cult favorite to the hallways and classrooms of Westerville North High.

This summer, Brian Clowdus, founder and former artistic director of Georgia’s Serenbe Playhouse, will bring his site-specific vision to Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy’s high school-set Heathers.

While Clowdus made a name for Serenbe and himself with site-specific theatre on the acreage of Serenbe, Georgia, this production will also be an immersive experience, taking place at Westerville North High in Ohio.

“Picture walking down the halls of the school with the Heathers slamming lockers left and right in a production where you aren't watching…you are in it,” Clowdus said in a statement. “This immersive production will come to life using state-of-the-art technology in which every space of the school becomes part of this cult classic musical.”

Working with Columbus Children’s Theatre, the Brian Clowdus Experiences production will run July 16, 2020, through August 9. Tickets are on sale beginning February 5.

