Immersive Sideways the Experience Begins Off-Broadway February 20

The California wine country dramedy takes over the Theatre at St. Clements.

New Yorkers can visit California’s wine country without leaving Manhattan as Sideways the Experience takes over the Theatre at St. Clements Off-Broadway February 20 ahead of a February 23 opening. The immersive staging of Rex Pickett’s novel (and subsequent film adaptation) includes a food and wine package that audiences will experience before the show.

The limited engagement is scheduled to run through April 12. Audiences can choose to attend an immersive, on-stage, pre-show wine tasting event like ones discovered along the Santa Ynez wine trail, as depicted in the novel and film, with caterer Mary Giuliani and retailer Wine Access providing food and wine.

Pickett’s novel was published in June 2004 with a film adaptation released later that year, starring Paul Giamati, Thomas Haden Church, Virginia Madsen, and Sandra Oh. The film won an Oscar for Jim Taylor and Alexander Payne’s adapted screenplay.

Starring in the play are Gil Brady (Shear Madness) as Jack, Kimberly Doreen Burns (Irish Rep’s Finian’s Rainbow) as Maya, Allison Briner Dardenne (Bright Star) as Phyllis, Stephen Elrod (Shakespeare Theatre Co.) as Brad, Jenny Latimer (Les Misérables national tour) as Victoria, Brian Ray Norris (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) as Miles, Jenny Strassburg (Mint Theatre Company’s Echoes of the War) as Terra, and Oliver Wadsworth (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang national tour) as the Tasting Room Manager.

The show is presented by Alexander “Sandy” Marshall/Close Quarter Productions and The Peccadillo Theater Company, with Peccadillo Artistic Director Dan Wackerman at the helm.

The creative team includes scenic designer David Arsenault, costume designer Nicole Wee, lighting designer Jimmy Lawlor, and sound designer Quentin Chiappetta with properties designed by Matt Carlin. Serving as production manager is Drew Francis with casting by Stephanie Klapper Casting. The general manager is LDK Productions with Lisa Dozier King as the executive producer.