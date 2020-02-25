Immersive Sideways the Experience Extends Off-Broadway

Production Photos   Immersive Sideways the Experience Extends Off-Broadway
By Dan Meyer
Feb 25, 2020
 
The stage adaptation of Rex Pickett's California wine country road trip opened February 23.
Brian_Ray_Norris_Gil_Brady_Production_Photo_Sideways_the_Experience_HR
Brian Ray Norris and Gil Brady in Sideways the Experience. Jeremy Daniel

Audiences eager to try out California's wine country without leaving Manhattan have more time now that Sideways the Experience has extended at the Theatre at St. Clements through May 24.

Starring in the play are Gil Brady as Jack, Kimberly Doreen Burns as Maya, Allison Briner Dardenne as Phyllis, Stephen Elrod as Brad, Jenny Latimer as Victoria, Brian Ray Norris as Miles, Jenny Strassburg as Terra, and Oliver Wadsworth as the Tasting Room Manager.

The immersive staging of Rex Pickett’s novel (and subsequent film adaptation) includes a package option for an on-stage, pre-show wine tasting event mimicking the vineyards discovered along the Santa Ynez wine trail, as depicted in the novel and film. Caterer Mary Giuliani and retailer Wine Access provide food and wine, including red wine pasta donuts with short ribs, fontina and black truffle grilled cheese, tuna tartare black shell tacos, and vegetable pot pies. For tastings, five varietals are available to try including chardonnay, pinot noir, and even a merlot.

Check out photos below from the production, including the pre-show experience.

Brian_Ray_Norris_Gil_Brady_Production_Photo_Sideways_the_Experience_HR
Brian Ray Norris and Gil Brady in Sideways the Experience. Jeremy Daniel
Sideways_IMG_0168.jpg
Gil Brady, Allison Briner Dardenne, and Brian Ray Norris Jeremy Daniel
Sideways_IMG_1018.jpg
Brian Ray Norris and Kimberly Doreen Burns Jeremy Daniel
Gil_Brady_Brian_Ray_Norris_Production_Photo_Sideways_The_Experience_HR
Gil_Brady_Brian_Ray_Norris_Production_Photo_Sideways_The_Experience_HR Gil Brady and Brian Ray Norris
Sideways_IMG_1213.jpg
Gil Brady, Jenny Strassburg, Brian Ray Norris and Kimberly Doreen Burns Jeremy Daniel
Sideways_IMG_1885.jpg
Jenny Strassburg and Gil Brady Jeremy Daniel
Sideways_IMG_2015.jpg
Brian Ray Norris and Allison Briner Dardenne Jeremy Daniel
Sideways_IMG_2906.jpg
Theatregoers mingle at Sideways the Experience Jeremy Daniel
Sideways_IMG_2542.jpg
Catering executive Mary Giuliani Jeremy Daniel
Sideways_IMG_2642.jpg
The wine tasting menu at Sideways the Experience Jeremy Daniel
The creative team includes scenic designer David Arsenault, costume designer Nicole Wee, lighting designer Jimmy Lawlor, and sound designer Quentin Chiappetta with properties designed by Matt Carlin. Serving as production manager is Drew Francis with casting by Stephanie Klapper Casting. The general manager is LDK Productions with Lisa Dozier King as the executive producer.

The show is presented by Alexander “Sandy” Marshall/Close Quarter Productions and The Peccadillo Theater Company, with Peccadillo Artistic Director Dan Wackerman at the helm.

