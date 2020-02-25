Immersive Sideways the Experience Extends Off-Broadway

The stage adaptation of Rex Pickett's California wine country road trip opened February 23.

Audiences eager to try out California's wine country without leaving Manhattan have more time now that Sideways the Experience has extended at the Theatre at St. Clements through May 24.

Starring in the play are Gil Brady as Jack, Kimberly Doreen Burns as Maya, Allison Briner Dardenne as Phyllis, Stephen Elrod as Brad, Jenny Latimer as Victoria, Brian Ray Norris as Miles, Jenny Strassburg as Terra, and Oliver Wadsworth as the Tasting Room Manager.

The immersive staging of Rex Pickett’s novel (and subsequent film adaptation) includes a package option for an on-stage, pre-show wine tasting event mimicking the vineyards discovered along the Santa Ynez wine trail, as depicted in the novel and film. Caterer Mary Giuliani and retailer Wine Access provide food and wine, including red wine pasta donuts with short ribs, fontina and black truffle grilled cheese, tuna tartare black shell tacos, and vegetable pot pies. For tastings, five varietals are available to try including chardonnay, pinot noir, and even a merlot.

Check out photos below from the production, including the pre-show experience.

Sideways the Experience Production Photos Sideways the Experience Production Photos 14 PHOTOS

The creative team includes scenic designer David Arsenault, costume designer Nicole Wee, lighting designer Jimmy Lawlor, and sound designer Quentin Chiappetta with properties designed by Matt Carlin. Serving as production manager is Drew Francis with casting by Stephanie Klapper Casting. The general manager is LDK Productions with Lisa Dozier King as the executive producer.

The show is presented by Alexander “Sandy” Marshall/Close Quarter Productions and The Peccadillo Theater Company, with Peccadillo Artistic Director Dan Wackerman at the helm.