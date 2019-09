Immortal or Man: Which Hadestown Character Are You Most Alike? From Gods like Hermes and Persephone to poets like Orpheus, we all have our gifts. Which Greek mythological character from the 2019 Tony-winning Best Musical are you?

Persephone Our Lady of the Underground, you bring your bold energy wherever you go. You're always the life of the party, livin' it up. Imaginative and witty, you lead with fun and daring—though there is more beneath the surface. You can have a bawdy sense of humor, but really, you just want to be seen and appreciated in all your wildness and grandeur.

Hades Like the King of the Underworld, there is more to you than meets the eye. You are strong. You enter a room with confidence and swagger. You know what it takes to lead and wield your power, but there is an inner softness to you. You will not hesitate to fight for those you care about, propelled by a deep yearning to share love. Just beware your harsher tendencies.

Hermes Like the messenger god, you are a natural storyteller. You know how to captivate a room and entertain with your sharpness and wit. "Equal parts seriousness and delight" (as writer Anaïs Mitchell says), you hold yourself with sincerity yet buoyancy. You prioritize style—a polished look means everything. But ultimately, you are a connector and bridge the gap between different groups whether with colleagues, friends, or family.

Eurydice You are practical with a capital P. Independent and tough, you operate from a place of personal agency. You do things in your own time and in your own way; no one can make you do anything you don't want to. This can sometimes put you on the outside, but you don't feel lonely for it. And yet, when the right person comes along, you may find yourself torn between your head and your heart.

Orpheus An idealist and dreamer, you are the poet Orpheus. You lead with optimism and an open heart—which does leave you prone to getting hurt. But your sensitive and gentle nature is something of which the world can use more. You have an affinity for beautiful language and music. Attuned to the vibe of a room or energy of a person, you are a spiritual soul.

