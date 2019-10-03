In the Heights and Hamilton Star Anthomy Ramos to Discuss Debut Album in Conversation With 92Y

Ramos will sit down at the Upper East Side venue to chat The Good & the Bad.

In the Heights and Hamilton star Anthony Ramos, whose debut solo album The Good & The Bad is set to drop October 25, will sit down at 92Y for a conversation about the release the same day. His major label debut, The Good & The Bad comprises songs about finding bliss on the other side of hard times. Ramos will discuss crossing the line between music and acting, his work in Spike Lee’s Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s highly-anticipated film adaptation of In the Heights. Since originating the roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in Hamilton, Ramos has appeared on screen in the Bradley Cooper- and Lady Gaga-led A Star Is Born, as well as Will & Grace and Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

