In the Heights and Hamilton Star Anthony Ramos Will Release Solo Album in October

By Ruthie Fierberg
Sep 06, 2019
Listen to a snippet of the album from the Broadway performer and A Star Is Born actor.
Anthony Ramos Marc J. Franklin

Original Hamilton star Anthony Ramos announced via Instagram that his solo album The Good & The Bad will drop October 25.

After making his Broadway debut as the original John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the hit Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, Ramos has mainly focused on film and television. He’s a recurring guest on the reboot of NBC comedy Will & Grace as contractor Tony and played best friend Ramon to Lady Gaga’s Ally in A Star Is Born. He also stars as Mars Blackmom on the Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It and appears in Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Most important to musical theatre fans, Ramos will take on the lead role of Usnavi in the upcoming In The Heights film—the role Miranda originated in the Broadway run of his Tony-winning Best Musical.

Ramos’ album is available for pre-order. Hear an excerpt from the album in his Instagram post.

Meet the Cast of the In the Heights Movie

Anthony Ramos as Usnavi
Leslie Grace as Nina
Corey Hawkins as Benny
Melissa Barrera as Vanessa
Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia
Jimmy Smits as Kevin
Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny
Daphne Rubin Vega as Daniela
Stephanie Beatriz as Carla
