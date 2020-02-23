Incantata Opens at Irish Rep Off-Broadway

The solo show, adapted from Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon's work, opens February 23.

Irish Repertory Theatre celebrates the official opening of its production of Incantata, a solo play created from Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon's work, February 24. The show, which began February 18, arrives in New York following acclaimed runs at Dublin's Gate Theatre and the Galway International Arts Festival.

Incantata plays on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage and is directed by Sam Yates (The Starry Messenger), who has interpreted Muldoon's poetry for the stage with Stanley Townsend (Resistance), who stars.

Written upon the death of his former partner, Mary Farl Powers, Muldoon’s words explore his grief, Powers’ art, and their shared love.

Incantata features sets and costume design by Rosanna Vize, compositions by Teho Teardo, lighting design by Paul Keogan, video design by Jack Phelan and sound design by Sinéad Diskin. Casting is by Maureen Hughes and Sarah Jones.

Performances are scheduled through March 15.