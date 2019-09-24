Industry Roundup: Playwrights Horizons Theater School Names New Director, Plus New Hires at Long Wharf Theatre and More

See who has recently joined the team at major U.S. theatre institutions.

Theatre companies and art institutions from Missouri to New York have made recent changes to their leadership. Read on to see who got a new job as the fall theatre season kicks off.

Tomi Tsunoda

Director of the Playwrights Horizons Theater School (New York City, New York)

Tomi Tsunoda, who currently helms the NYU Abu Dhabi Theater Program, will return to New York in summer 2020 to assume her new role. At Playwrights, she will oversee all academic and artistic activities at the school, which is operated in partnership with New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts’ Undergraduate Drama Program. The is also an alum of the school, and taught there from 1998 to 2014.

Matt Torney

Artistic Director of Theatrical Outfit (Atlanta, Georgia)

Atlanta's Theatrical Outfit has named Ireland native Matt Torney its new artistic director, effective June 2020. Torney, who currently serves as associate artistic director at Studio Theatre in Washington D.C., will take the reins from Tom Key who has helmed the company for 25 seasons.

Stuart Carden

Artistic Director of Kansas City Repertory Theatre (Kansas City, Missouri)

Stuart Carden has been named the next artistic director of Kansas City Repertory Theatre after a nationwide search. Carden is a director, producer, and educator who has worked throughout the US on works ranging from classic literary adaptations to lo-fi spectacles, including as the associate artistic director at Writers Theatre in Chicago for five seasons.

Kit Ingui

Managing Director of Long Wharf Theatre (New Haven, Connecticut)

Kit Ingui, Long Wharf Theatre’s current acting managing director, assumes the role of managing director officially. Ingui joined the company in 2017, and has 20 years of experience in Broadway and Off-Broadway production. Prior to Long Wharf Theatre, Kit served as associate general manager for Broadway producing and management firm Joey Parnes Productions.