Inside Opening Night of Scotland, PA Off-Broadway

The world premiere of Adam Gwon and Michael Mitnick’s new musical opened at Roundabout’s Laura Pels Theatre October 23.

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrated the official opening of Scotland, PA, a new musical by composer-lyricist Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days) and playwright Michael Mitnick (Sex Lives of Our Parents), in its Laura Pels Theatre October 23. The dark comedy is centered on a couple running a burger joint in a sleepy Pennsylvania town with a (bloodthirsty) plan to super-size their lives.

Adapted from Billy Morrissette's indie film of the same name (and William Shakespeare's Macbeth), Scotland, PA is directed by Lonny Price with choreography by Josh Rhodes. The world premiere stars Wicked's Ryan McCartan and Head Over Heels' Taylor Iman Jones as the husband-and-wife duo at the heart of the story.

Rounding out the cast of Scotland, PA are Jeb Brown as Duncan, Jay Armstrong Johnson as Banko, Lacretta as Mrs. Lenox, Megan Lawrence as McDuff, Will Meyers as Malcolm, Wonu Ogunfowora as Stacey, David Rossmer as Doug, Alysha Umphress as Jessie, and Kaleb Wells as Hector.

Flip through photos of the opening night below:



Scotland, PA began September 14 for a limited engagement scheduled through December 8.

The musical is Gwon’s Roundabout commission following the debut of Ordinary Days in the Underground theatre. Ordinary Days music director Vadim Feichtner returns to Roundabout for the production, alongside a creative team that also includes scenic designer Anna Louizos, costume designer Tracy Christensen, lighting designer Jeanette Yew, sound designer Jon Weston, and orchestrators Frank Galgano and Matt Castle.