Inside Opening Night of Scotland, PA Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Opening Night Photos   Inside Opening Night of Scotland, PA Off-Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 24, 2019
Buy Tickets to Scotland, PA
 
The world premiere of Adam Gwon and Michael Mitnick’s new musical opened at Roundabout’s Laura Pels Theatre October 23.
The Cast
The Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrated the official opening of Scotland, PA, a new musical by composer-lyricist Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days) and playwright Michael Mitnick (Sex Lives of Our Parents), in its Laura Pels Theatre October 23. The dark comedy is centered on a couple running a burger joint in a sleepy Pennsylvania town with a (bloodthirsty) plan to super-size their lives.

Adapted from Billy Morrissette's indie film of the same name (and William Shakespeare's Macbeth), Scotland, PA is directed by Lonny Price with choreography by Josh Rhodes. The world premiere stars Wicked's Ryan McCartan and Head Over Heels' Taylor Iman Jones as the husband-and-wife duo at the heart of the story.

Rounding out the cast of Scotland, PA are Jeb Brown as Duncan, Jay Armstrong Johnson as Banko, Lacretta as Mrs. Lenox, Megan Lawrence as McDuff, Will Meyers as Malcolm, Wonu Ogunfowora as Stacey, David Rossmer as Doug, Alysha Umphress as Jessie, and Kaleb Wells as Hector.

Flip through photos of the opening night below:

Inside Opening Night of Scotland, PA Off-Broadway

Inside Opening Night of Scotland, PA Off-Broadway

26 PHOTOS
The Cast
The Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ryan McCartan and Taylor Iman Jones
Ryan McCartan and Taylor Iman Jones Joseph Marzullo/WENN
The Cast
The Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jay Armstrong Johnson, Jeb Brown, Ryan McCartan, and Taylor Iman Jones
Jay Armstrong Johnson, Jeb Brown, Ryan McCartan, and Taylor Iman Jones Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jim Brewer, Jimmy Brewer, and Dominic Paolillo
Jim Brewer, Jimmy Brewer, and Dominic Paolillo Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Adam Gwon
Adam Gwon Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Michael Mitnick
Michael Mitnick Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lonny Price
Lonny Price Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Adam Gwon, Michael Mitnick, and Lonny Price
Adam Gwon, Michael Mitnick, and Lonny Price Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Heather Ayers and Becca Ayers
Heather Ayers and Becca Ayers Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share

Scotland, PA began September 14 for a limited engagement scheduled through December 8.

The musical is Gwon’s Roundabout commission following the debut of Ordinary Days in the Underground theatre. Ordinary Days music director Vadim Feichtner returns to Roundabout for the production, alongside a creative team that also includes scenic designer Anna Louizos, costume designer Tracy Christensen, lighting designer Jeanette Yew, sound designer Jon Weston, and orchestrators Frank Galgano and Matt Castle.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!