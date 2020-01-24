Inside Opening Night of Second Stage’s Grand Horizons on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Opening Night Photos   Inside Opening Night of Second Stage’s Grand Horizons on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Jan 24, 2020
 
Bess Wohl’s play, directed Leigh Silverman, opened at the Hayes Theater January 23.
Grand Horizons_Broadway_Opening Night_2020_HR
Cast of Grand Horizons Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The Broadway premiere of Grand Horizons, a new play by Bess Wohl, opened at the Hayes Theater January 23. The limited run, which began previews December 23, is directed by Leigh Silverman and presented by Second Stage Theater.

In Grand Horizons, Nancy and Bill (played by Tony and Emmy winner and four-time Oscar nominee Jane Alexander and Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner James Cromwell, respectively) have spent 50 years as a married couple. As they settle into their new home in Grand Horizons, Nancy suddenly walks out, leaving their sons Brian, played by Michael Urie, and Ben, played by Ben McKenzie, to struggle with the sudden change and crumbling family. Rounding out the cast are Priscilla Lopez as Carla, Maulik Pancholy as Tommy, and Ashley Park as Ben's wife, Jess.

Inside Opening Night of Second Stage’s Grand Horizons on Broadway

Inside Opening Night of Second Stage’s Grand Horizons on Broadway

23 PHOTOS
Grand Horizons_Broadway_Opening Night_2020_HR
Maulik Pancholy, Priscilla Lopez, Michael Urie, James Cromwell, and Jane Alexander Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Grand Horizons_Broadway_Opening Night_2020_HR
Cast of Grand Horizons Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Grand Horizons_Broadway_Opening Night_2020_HR
Cast of Grand Horizonsxi Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Grand Horizons_Broadway_Opening Night_2020_HR
Leigh Silverman, Bess Wohl, Jane Alexander, and Ben McKenzie Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Grand Horizons_Broadway_Opening Night_2020_HR
James Cromwell Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Grand Horizons_Broadway_Opening Night_2020_HR
Leigh Silverman and Bess Wohl Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Grand Horizons_Broadway_Opening Night_2020_HR
Michael Urie Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Grand Horizons_Broadway_Opening Night_2020_HR
Michael Urie and Ben McKenzie Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Grand Horizons_Broadway_Opening Night_2020_HR
Ben McKenzie Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Grand Horizons_Broadway_Opening Night_2020_HR
Ben McKenzie Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share

READ: Reviews for Grand Horizons on Broadway

Grand Horizons is a co-commission from the Williamstown Theatre Festival, which presented the world premiere (which also featured Park, Lopez, and Pancholy).

The Broadway production features sets by Clint Ramos, costumes by Linda Cho, lighting by Jen Schriever, and sound design by Palmer Hefferan. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!