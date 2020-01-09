Inside Opening Night of the Public Theater’s Under the Radar Festival

By Marc J. Franklin
Jan 09, 2020
 
The 16th annual festival of cutting-edge work opened January 8.
Mark Russell and Oskar Eustis Joseph Marzullo/ WENN

The 16th annual Under the Radar festival kicked off January 8, filling the Public Theater, La MaMa, and other venues with cutting-edge work from around the world.

The 2020 festival offers New York theatregoers a chance to see The Movement Theatre Company's critically acclaimed production of Aleshea Harris' What to Send Up When It Goes Down, as well as Amir Nizar Zuabi's Grey Rock, a play about a Palestinian man who dreams of launching into space.

The lineup also features overseas hits like Selina Thompson's salt., in which two artists retrace one of the routes of the Transatlantic Slave Triangle—previously seen at London's Royal Court—and the Wang Chong-helmed Constellations, Nick Payne's Broadway play re-imagined by the Beijing-based Théâtre du Rêv Expérimental with live video (and a live hamster).

Mark Russell and Oskar Eustis Joseph Marzullo/ WENN
Lemon Andersen
Lemon Andersen Joseph Marzullo/ WENN
Alexandra Aron Joseph Marzullo/ WENN
Erika Dickerson-Despenza and Candis C. Jones
Erika Dickerson-Despenza and Candis C. Jones Joseph Marzullo/ WENN
Josh Fox Joseph Marzullo/ WENN
Jeff Hiller Joseph Marzullo/ WENN
David Henry Hwang Joseph Marzullo/ WENN
Erik Jensen and Jessica Blank Joseph Marzullo/ WENN
Tom Kitt Joseph Marzullo/ WENN
Jo Lampert and Justin Levine
Jo Lampert and Justin Levine Joseph Marzullo/ WENN
For the complete lineup visit PublicTheater.org.

