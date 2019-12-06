Inside the 2019 Women of Vision Awards Honoring Mary-Louise Parker, Donna Karan, and More

Deborra-Lee Furness and Lisa Beatha were also honored at the December 3 benefit, hosted by the David Lynch Foundation.

The David Lynch Foundation held its 2019 Women of Vision Awards December 3, honoring four women who have “transformed lives through their wisdom, conviction, compassion, and life experiences”: Tony-winning actor Mary-Louise Parker, actor and producer Deborra-Lee Furness, fashion designer Donna Karan, and CUNY Director of Veterans Affairs Lisa Beatha.

The Foundation also honored the four for their efforts to bring the practice of transcendental meditation to vulnerable adults and children. The David Lynch Foundation was established in 2005 around the mission of reducing "toxic stress and trauma" through the technique, which involves silent meditation through repetition of a personal mantra.

Since 2005, the Foundation has given scholarships to more than a million urban youth, domestic violence, and sexual assault survivors, and veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, giving them the opportunity to learn transcendental meditation techniques at no cost.

Flip through photos from the benefit below:

