Inside the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors with Audra McDonald, Cynthia Erivo, and More

The ceremony, hosted by LL Cool J, was celebrated in Washington, D.C., December 8 and will air on CBS December 15.

Two-time Grammy winner and 2017 Kennedy Center Honors recipient LL Cool J hosted the 42nd annual Kennedy Center Honors December 8 at the Kennedy Center Opera House.

In a star-studded ceremony, Tony Award–nominated and two-time Academy Award winner Sally Field, Tony-nominated singer Linda Ronstadt, R&B collective Earth, Wind & Fire, children’s series Sesame Street, and conductor and musical visionary Michael Tilson Thomas were honored during the evening, which featured performances from Tony Award winners Audra McDonald and Cynthia Erivo, The Jonas Brothers, Ne-Yo, and more.

The evening will be broadcast on CBS December 15 at 8 PM ET.

Inside the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors with Audra McDonald, Cynthia Erivo, and More Inside the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors with Audra McDonald, Cynthia Erivo, and More 20 PHOTOS

“The Kennedy Center Honors celebrates icons who, through their artistry, have left an indelible stamp on our collective cultural consciousness,” said Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein in an earlier statement. “Earth, Wind & Fire’s hooks and grooves are the foundation of a seminal style that continues to shape our musical landscape; Sally Field has brought us unforgettable characters, both joyous and poignant, for more than five decades; Linda Ronstadt is the defining voice of a generation, spanning genres, languages and continents; Sesame Street continues to revolutionize how children and adults learn about our world; and Michael Tilson Thomas goes far beyond keeping score – he has shaped American music and musical institutions for the 21st century.”

Oscar winner Field made her Broadway debut in 2002 in Edward Albee's The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? and also starred in the 2017 revival of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie, earning a Tony nomination for her work in the latter. Grammy winner Ronstadt made her Broadway debut in 1981 in The Pirates of Penzance; she was also seen in Canciones de mi Padre in 1988.

The celebration marked the first time a television program was recognized. The co-founders of Sesame Street, Joan Ganz Cooney and Dr. Lloyd Morrisett, accepted the Kennedy Center Honors on behalf of themselves, Muppets creator Jim Henson, Muppets artists Caroll Spinney and Frank Oz, and the thousands of creatives who have built the program’s 50-year legacy.

Earth, Wind & Fire members Philip Bailey, Verdine White, and Ralph Johnson were present to accept the Kennedy Center Honors on the band’s behalf.

The Honors recipients are recognized for their lifetime contributions to American culture through the performing arts and are confirmed by the executive committee of the Center’s board of trustees. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment executive produced the special for the fifth consecutive year. Weiss returned as director.