Inside the American Theatre Wing’s Say Yes to Artists Gala Honoring Jonathan Larson and Family

Krysta Rodriguez, Andy Mientus, Nikki M. James, and more came out to celebrate September 16.

The American Theatre Wing’s Say YES to Artists Gala, which honored the legacy of the late Rent creator Jonathan Larson and the Larson family, was held September 16 at Manhattan's Cipriani 42nd Street.

The evening featured the work of Larson as well as composers and lyricists who have received Jonathan Larson Grants, including Obie winner Kirsten Childs, Tony nominee Joe Iconis, Michael R. Jackson, Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and Shaina Taub. Many of these artists spoke about their role in the Larson Legacy.

Performers included Tony winners Brandon Victor Dixon and Nikki M. James; the cast of The Jonathan Larson Project, including Nick Blaemire, Lauren Marcus, Andy Mientus, Krysta Rodriguez, and Jason Tam; the cast of Love in Hate Nation, including Sydney Farley, Amina Faye, Jasmine Forsberg, Lauren Marcus, Kelly McIntyre, Lena Skeele, Emerson Mae Smith, and Tatiana Wechsler; Tony nominees Norm Lewis and Hailey Kilgore; and two-time Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega, Fredi Walker, and other members of the original Rent cast.

Flip through photos of the gala below:



Inside the American Theatre Wing’s Say "Yes" To Artists Gala Honoring Jonathan Larson and Family Inside the American Theatre Wing’s Say "Yes" To Artists Gala Honoring Jonathan Larson and Family 53 PHOTOS

Jennifer Ashley Tepper produced and directed the concert portion of the evening with music direction by Natalie Tenenbaum. Musicians included Julia Adamy, Rosa Avila, Cody Owen Stine, and Megan Talay.

The gala was produced by Lauren Class Schneider and Class Productions.

Funds raised at the gala provide support for the Wing’s programs, which champion theatrical excellence. The goal for this year’s gala was to provide the Jonathan Larson Grants with a fresh infusion of funds to match what his family invested over two decades ago.

Past honorees include Andrew Lloyd Webber, James Earl Jones, Dame Angela Lansbury, Harold Prince, the Redgrave Family, Sir Howard Stringer, Frank Loesser, Jerry Herman, Carol Channing, Tommy Tune, Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Isabelle Stevenson, Jerry Bock, Cy Coleman, John Kander, Fred Ebb, Betty Comden, Adolph Green, Marvin Hamlisch, Sheldon Harnick, Stephen Sondheim, Charles Strouse, Graciela Daniele, Kathleen Marshall, Susan Stroman, and Julie Taymor.