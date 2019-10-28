Inside the Final Performance of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Broadway

The musical concluded its six-year run at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre October 27.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, which opened on Broadway January 12, 2014, played its final performance October 27 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Upon closing, the musical charting the success of singer-songwriter Carole King played 60 previews and 2,418 regular performances, surpassing the original production of Annie and the 1998 revival of Cabaret to become the 27th longest-running musical in Broadway history.

When previews began November 21, 2013, Jessie Mueller was seen in the role of King, a part that ultimately won her the 2014 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. The company concluded with Sarah Bockel as King, Cory Jeacoma as Gerry Goffin, Jessica Keenan Wynn as Cynthia Weil, Ben Jacoby as Barry Mann, Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner, and Tony nominee Liz Larsen as Genie Klein.

Flip through photos of the final performance below:



With a book by Tony and Academy Award nominee Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features songs written by the writing teams of Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including “You’ve Got a Friend,” “One Fine Day,” “Up on the Roof,” “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” and “Natural Woman.” The original Broadway cast recording, available on Ghostlight Records, was the 2015 Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Theater Album.

The creative team of Beautiful also includes set designer Derek McLane, costume designer Alejo Vietti, lighting designer Peter Kaczorowski, sound designer Brian Ronan, wig and hair designer Charles G. LaPointe, orchestrator and musical arranger Steve Sidwell, music supervisor Jason Howland, and music coordinator John Miller. Casting is by Stephen Kopel C.S.A.

Beautiful was nominated for seven 2014 Tony Awards, winning for Mueller and sound designer Ronan.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical was produced on Broadway by Paul Blake, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Jeffrey A. Sine, Richard A. Smith, Mike Bosner, Harriet N. Leve/Elaine Krauss, Terry Schnuck, Orin Wolf, Patty Baker/Good Productions, Roger Faxon, Larry Magid, Kit Seidel, Lawrence S. Toppall, Fakston Productions/Mary Solomon, William Court Cohen, John Gore, BarLor Productions, Matthew C. Blank, Tim Hogue, Joel Hyatt, Marianne Mills, Michael J. Moritz, Jr., StylesFour Productions, Brunish/Trinchero, and Jeremiah J. Harris.

