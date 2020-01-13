Inside the Final Performance of Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway

Photos   Inside the Final Performance of Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Jan 13, 2020
 
The improvised hip-hop show from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale concluded its limited engagement at the Booth Theatre January 12.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Veneziale, and Thomas Kail Bruce Glikas

Freestyle Love Supreme concluded its hit, extended run at Broadway's Booth Theatre January 12. Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale, the improvised, musical hip-hop show opened to critical acclaim October 2.

Freestyle Love Supreme featured a core nightly cast of performers, comprised of Andrew Bancroft AKA “Jelly Donut,” Arthur Lewis AKA “Arthur The Geniuses,” Bill Sherman AKA “King Sherman,” Chris Sullivan AKA “Shockwave,” Veneziale AKA “Two-Touch,” and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA “UTK.”

Directed by Kail and produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman, Freestyle Love Supreme recently recouped. The rotating roster of guest stars over the course of the run included Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Daveed Diggs, and Christopher Jackson.

Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Final Performance_2020_HR
Cast of Freestyle Love Supreme Bruce Glikas
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Final Performance_2020_HR
Utkarsh Ambudkar, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Veneziale, and Christopher Jackson Bruce Glikas
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Final Performance_2020_HR
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Veneziale, and Thomas Kail Bruce Glikas
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Final Performance_2020_HR
Thomas Kail, Jenny Steingart, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and cast of Freestyle Love Supreme Bruce Glikas
