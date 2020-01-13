Inside the Final Performance of Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway

The improvised hip-hop show from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale concluded its limited engagement at the Booth Theatre January 12.

Freestyle Love Supreme concluded its hit, extended run at Broadway's Booth Theatre January 12. Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale, the improvised, musical hip-hop show opened to critical acclaim October 2.

Freestyle Love Supreme featured a core nightly cast of performers, comprised of Andrew Bancroft AKA “Jelly Donut,” Arthur Lewis AKA “Arthur The Geniuses,” Bill Sherman AKA “King Sherman,” Chris Sullivan AKA “Shockwave,” Veneziale AKA “Two-Touch,” and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA “UTK.”

Directed by Kail and produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman, Freestyle Love Supreme recently recouped. The rotating roster of guest stars over the course of the run included Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Daveed Diggs, and Christopher Jackson.