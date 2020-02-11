Inside the Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala With Laura Benanti, Ashley Park, and More

By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 11, 2020
 
The annual gala, held at Tao Downtown February 10, honored Festival trustees Bo and Katherine Peabody.
Laura Benanti Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The Williamstown Theatre Festival celebrated is annual gala at Tao Downtown February 10. The New York City event, honoring Bo and Katherine Peabody, featured performances from Broadway favorites including Tony Award winner Laura Benanti and Tony nominee Ashley Park.

The event also welcomed Bobby Cannavale, Carla Gugino, and more to commemorate the Festival trustees. The duo have served as Williamstown Theatre Festival trustees for more than 20 years: Bo from 1998 to 2007 and Katherine since 2008.

READ: Audra McDonald Will Star in A Streetcar Named Desire as Part of 2020 Williamstown Theatre Festival

