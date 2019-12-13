Irish Rep Unveils 2020 Winter Season

The January–March programming includes works by Paul Muldoon, Eugene O’Neill, and Lady Augusta Gregory.

Off-Broadway's Irish Repertory Theatre will kick off its 2020 mainstage season with Incantata, a solo show created from Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon's work, which arrives in New York following acclaimed runs at Dublin's Gate Theatre and the Galway International Arts Festival.

Incantata, which will play the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage, is directed by Sam Yates (The Starry Messenger), who has interpreted Muldoon's poetry for the stage with Stanley Townsend (Resistance), who stars.

Next up on the mainstage will be Eugene O’Neill's 1942 play, A Touch of the Poet, directed by Ciarán O’Reilly (Dublin Carol). O’Neill's tragic tale about the immigrant experience and generational aspiration, seen four times on Broadway, will begin performances in April with casting to be announced.

Downstairs in the W. Scott McLucas Theatre, Lady G: Plays and Whisperings of Lady Gregory, developed from her personal writings and overlooked plays, will begin performances February 12 for a limited run through March 22. Gregory was the co-founder of Dublin's Abbey Theatre and is known by many as the grand dame of Irish Theatre. This production, helmed by O’Reilly, features additional material from the director. Casting to be announced.

For more information visit IrishRep.org.