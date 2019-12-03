J. Smith-Cameron, Jason Ralph Set for December Performance of The Courtroom

The regularly performed re-enactment of deportation proceedings in the U.S. highlights an immigrant’s story after she was accidentally registered to vote.

Tony Award nominee J. Smith-Cameron (Our Country’s Good, Succession) and The Magicians’ Jason Ralph will appear in a December 9 performance of Waterwell’s The Courtroom, with Kathleen Chalfant (Novenas For A Hospital, Homeland) once again returning to the production. Joining the trio are frequent The Courtroom performers Happy Anderson, Hanna Cheek, Michael Bryan French, Mick Hilgers, Linda Powell, and Kristin Villanueva.

The reading, helmed by Waterwell Artistic Director Lee Sunday Evans, uses verbatim transcripts arranged by Tony nominee Arian Moayed (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo). The performance will take place at Great Hall at The Cooper Union in New York City’s East Village.

The Courtroom follows the story of a Philippines immigrant whose removal proceeding was set in motion after they married a U.S. citizen while on a visa, inadvertently registered to vote, and then participated in the next election.

The production has featured a rotating cast throughout the year with several Broadway stars participating—in October, Tony winner Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show) appeared in a performance alongside three-time Tony nominee Brian d'Arcy James (Something Rotten!). Ruthie Ann Miles appeared in a January production alongside Chalfant.

