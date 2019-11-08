Jac Yarrow and Jason Donovan Will Return to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at London Palladium

The Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical will begin performances in July 2020.

Jac Yarrow and Jason Donovan, who starred in last summer's West End revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, will return to their roles when the musical again plays the London Palladium in 2020.

Yarrow will return to the title role with Donovan as the Pharaoh. Donovan has a long history with the biblical musical, having played the title role in the ’90s in a sold-out, 18-month run. Additional casting will be announced.

Performances will begin July 2, 2020, for a 10-week engagement through September 6.

The 2019 Palladium Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat had choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, sets and costumes by Morgan Large, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, and sound design by Gareth Owen.

See What Else Is Scheduled to Perform in London

The biblical musical will also be seen in a one-night-only New York City concert staging at David Geffen Hall in early 2020. The Band's Visit Tony winner Ari'el Stachel will star in the title role.

Michael Harrison and The Really Useful Group produce the London run.

