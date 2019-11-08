Jac Yarrow and Jason Donovan Will Return to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at London Palladium

By Andrew Gans
Nov 08, 2019
Buy Tickets to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
 
The Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical will begin performances in July 2020.
Jac Yarrow and Jason Donovan
Jac Yarrow and Jason Donovan, who starred in last summer's West End revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, will return to their roles when the musical again plays the London Palladium in 2020.

Yarrow will return to the title role with Donovan as the Pharaoh. Donovan has a long history with the biblical musical, having played the title role in the ’90s in a sold-out, 18-month run. Additional casting will be announced.

Jac Yarrow
Performances will begin July 2, 2020, for a 10-week engagement through September 6.

The 2019 Palladium Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat had choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, sets and costumes by Morgan Large, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, and sound design by Gareth Owen.

The biblical musical will also be seen in a one-night-only New York City concert staging at David Geffen Hall in early 2020. The Band's Visit Tony winner Ari'el Stachel will star in the title role.

Michael Harrison and The Really Useful Group produce the London run.

Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

The show opened January 27, 1982 at the Royale Theatre.

Laurie Beechman and cast
Bill Hutton and Gordon Stanley
Laurie Beechman
Laurie Beechman and Bill Hutton
Allen Fawcett and Laurie Beechman
Gordon Stanley and Laurie Beechman
Laurie Beechman and Bill Hutton
Andy Gibb
Andy Gibb
Andy Gibb and Sharon Brown
