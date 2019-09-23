Jack Thorne’s Sunday Opens Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company

The theatrical new piece from the Harry Potter playwright takes place over the course of an evening book group in New York City.

The world premiere of Sunday, a new play by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne, opens at Atlantic Theater Company September 23. In the new play, directed by Obie winner Lee Sunday Evans (In the Green), friends gather in a New York apartment for an evening of book group. Anxious to prove their intellectual worth, their anxiety gets the better of any actual discussion as emotional truths come pouring out.

The cast is made up of Juliana Canfield (Succession, The House That Will Not Stand), Ruby Frankel (Off-Broadway debut; NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, Atlantic Acting School 2017), Maurice Jones (Saint Joan, The Cherry Orchard), Zane Pais (Dead Poets Society), Sadie Scott (Downtown Race Riot), and Christian Strange (Off-Broadway debut).

Sunday is playing in Atlantic's Linda Gross Theatre, where performances began September 4 and are scheduled through October 13.

The production features scenic design by Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene, lighting design by Masha Tsimring, sound design by Lee Kinney, original compositions by Daniel Kluger, and casting by Telsey + Company: Will Cantler, CSA; Karyn Casl, CSA.