Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees Extends Again Off-Broadway

The acclaimed comedy will continue its run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

Jacqueline Novak will perform her critically acclaimed solo show Get On Your Knees at the Lucille Lortel Theatre through October 6. The show, which originally played a sold-out run at the Cherry Lane, transferred to the Lucille Lortel in August where it was initially scheduled to play through September 21.

Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees, directed by John Early, is a 75-minute evening of theatre and stand-up in which Novak weaves a story of sexual coming-of-age with philosophy, her love of literature, and meditations on the femininity of the penis.



“I'm thrilled I get to do another two weeks at the Lortel,” said Jacqueline Novak. “Every show, I discover new things and every show still feels like a risk...which is how I like it. It's a beautiful theater, a real New York dream, and another extension means I get a little more time with the wonderful team behind the show.”

Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees is presented by Russian Doll and Orange Is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne, with Mike Birbiglia attached as executive producer. The producing team also includes Mike Lavoie, Carlee Briglia, and Abingdon Theatre Company.

