Jacqueline Novak’s Get on Your Knees Extends Again Off-Broadway

By Olivia Clement
Jan 07, 2020
 
Now in its third run, the show plays the Lucille Lortel.
Jacqueline Novak_Get On Your Knees_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2019_Jacqueline Novak_HR.jpg
Jacqueline Novak Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Jacqueline Novak's critically acclaimed solo show, Get On Your Knees, has again extended its run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, where performances will now continue through February 16. Directed by John Early, the show is a 75-minute evening of theatre and stand-up in which Novak weaves a story of sexual coming-of-age with philosophy, her love of literature, and meditations on the femininity of the penis.

Novak debuted Get On Your Knees Off-Broadway at the Cherry Lane Theatre last summer, where it played a sold-out run before transferring to the Lucille Lortel nearby. The show closed in the fall to make way for a previously scheduled production, and returned for a third, six-week run beginning December 14, 2019.

READ: Comedian Jacqueline Novak Conquers Theatre With Her Off-Broadway Smash

The production is presented by Russian Doll and Orange Is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne, with Mike Birbiglia attached as executive producer. The producing team also includes Mike Lavoie, Carlee Briglia, and Abingdon Theatre Company.

Visit Getonyourkneesshow.com for tickets and more information.

