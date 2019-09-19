Jagged Little Pill Collaborators Diane Paulus and Diablo Cody, Disney's Thomas Schumacher, More Set for Business of Broadway Breakfast

The annual event celebrates the theatre industry, coinciding with the unveiling of Variety's Broadway Players to Watch list.

Creative team members behind Jagged Little Pill, as well as Broadway League Chairman and Disney Theatrical Group President Thomas Schumacher, will speak at Variety’s second annual Business of Broadway Breakfast, to be held October 7 in New York City.

Attending on behalf of the Alanis Morissette musical are book writer Diablo Cody, Tony-winning director Diane Paulus, and producers Eva Price, Vivek J Tiwary, and Arvind Ethan David.

Schumacher will give a keynote speech highlighting Disney's stage productions, including Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Mary Poppins, The Little Mermaid, and Newsies. The Jagged Little Pill team will lead a discussion on the journey a musical makes on its way to Broadway.

The invite-only event, coinciding with the release of Variety's 10 Broadway Players to Watch list, is presented in partnership with City National Bank and held at Bryant Park Grill.



Jagged Little Pill will begin performances at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre November 3; opening night is set for December 5.

