Watch Disney’s Broadway Stars Perform a Medley From The Lion King, Aladdin, and Frozen

Caissie Levy, Michael James Scott, and more sang “Circle of Life,” “Friend Like Me,” and “Let It Go” live on Good Morning America.

The stars of Disney's three currently running Broadway shows came together for a musical mash-up September 19. Watch below as cast members from The Lion King, Aladdin, and Frozen perform a medley on Good Morning America in celebration of GMA's 20th year in Times Square.

Stars of The Lion King sang 'Circle of Life' outdoors in front of a bevy on onlookers before the performance moved inside the studio, where Aladdin's Michael James Scott and Clinton Greenspan performed the showstopper 'Friend Like Me'.

Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, who play Elsa and Anna respectively in Frozen, led cast members from all three shows in a rendition of 'Let It Go' for the rousing finale.

WATCH: Disney on Broadway Characters Get a Modern Makeover From Fashion Design Students

Watch the full video below.



