Watch Disney's Broadway Stars Perform a Medley From The Lion King, Aladdin, and Frozen

Watch Disney's Broadway Stars Perform a Medley From The Lion King, Aladdin, and Frozen
By Emily Selleck
Sep 19, 2019
Buy Tickets to Frozen
 
Caissie Levy, Michael James Scott, and more sang “Circle of Life,” “Friend Like Me,” and “Let It Go” live on Good Morning America.
The stars of Disney&#39;s <i>Frozen, The Lion King, </i>and<i> Aladdin</i>
The stars of Disney's Frozen, The Lion King, and Aladdin c/o Good Morning America

The stars of Disney's three currently running Broadway shows came together for a musical mash-up September 19. Watch below as cast members from The Lion King, Aladdin, and Frozen perform a medley on Good Morning America in celebration of GMA's 20th year in Times Square.

Stars of The Lion King sang 'Circle of Life' outdoors in front of a bevy on onlookers before the performance moved inside the studio, where Aladdin's Michael James Scott and Clinton Greenspan performed the showstopper 'Friend Like Me'.

Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, who play Elsa and Anna respectively in Frozen, led cast members from all three shows in a rendition of 'Let It Go' for the rousing finale.

WATCH: Disney on Broadway Characters Get a Modern Makeover From Fashion Design Students

Watch the full video below.


Disney's Broadway Casts Perform Musical Medley in Celebration of 'Good Morning America'

Disney's Broadway Casts Perform Musical Medley in Celebration of 'Good Morning America'

4 PHOTOS
Good Morning America_Disney_2019_X_HR
Michael James Scott and Ginger Renee Colonomos Paula Lobo
Good Morning America_Disney_2019_X_HR
Michael Strahan, Michael James Scott, and Robin Roberts Paula Lobo
Good Morning America_Disney_2019_X_HR
Juwan Crawley, Michael James Scott, Clinton Greenspan, and Deonté L. Warren Paula Lobo
Good Morning America_Disney_2019_X_HR
Robin Roberts and the Casts of Aladdin, Frozen, and The Lion King Paula Lobo
