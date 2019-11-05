Jagged Little Pill’s Derek Klena to Perform at A Contemporary Theater in Connecticut

The Broadway favorite will take the stage as part of the Broadway Unplugged Series.

Current Jagged Little Pill star Derek Klena and music director Bryan Perri will perform December 16 at A Contemporary Theater (ACT) in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

As part of the Broadway Unplugged Series created by ACT Resident Music Supervisor Perri, the pair will present a musical evening of storytelling and song.

Klena, who plays Nick Healy in the Alanis Morissette and Diablo Cody musical, previously originated the role of Dmitry in Anastasia and played Fiyero in Broadway's Wicked, for which Perri served as music director and conductor the past five years. Klena has also appeared Off-Broadway in Dogfight, Carrie, and Diner.

WATCH: Derek Klena Sings ‘Younger Than Springtime’ in Latest R&H Goes Pop Release

A Broadway cast recording of Jagged Little Pill is set to be released December 6. The jukebox musical began performances at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre November 3.

Tickets for the concert are available ACTofCT.org .

