Jagged Little Pill’s Derek Klena to Perform at A Contemporary Theater in Connecticut

Cabaret & Concert News   Jagged Little Pill’s Derek Klena to Perform at A Contemporary Theater in Connecticut
By Dan Meyer
Nov 05, 2019
 
The Broadway favorite will take the stage as part of the Broadway Unplugged Series.
Derek Klena Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Current Jagged Little Pill star Derek Klena and music director Bryan Perri will perform December 16 at A Contemporary Theater (ACT) in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

As part of the Broadway Unplugged Series created by ACT Resident Music Supervisor Perri, the pair will present a musical evening of storytelling and song.

Bryan Perri Nathan Johnson

Klena, who plays Nick Healy in the Alanis Morissette and Diablo Cody musical, previously originated the role of Dmitry in Anastasia and played Fiyero in Broadway's Wicked, for which Perri served as music director and conductor the past five years. Klena has also appeared Off-Broadway in Dogfight, Carrie, and Diner.

WATCH: Derek Klena Sings ‘Younger Than Springtime’ in Latest R&H Goes Pop Release

A Broadway cast recording of Jagged Little Pill is set to be released December 6. The jukebox musical began performances at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre November 3.

Tickets for the concert are available ACTofCT.org.

From Wicked to Anastasia: Take a Look at Derek Klena on the Stage

The Anastasia star celebrates his birthday October 3.

19 PHOTOS
Derek Klena in Wicked
Derek Klena in Wicked Joan Marcus
Derek Klena and Lindsay Mendez in Wicked
Derek Klena and Lindsay Mendez in Wicked Joan Marcus
Derek Klena and Lindsay Mendez
Derek Klena and Lindsay Mendez
Derek Klena
Derek Klena in Carrie Joseph Marzullo/WENN
The cast
Derek Klena (4th from the left) and the cast of Carrie
Diedre Friel, Nick Blaemire, Derek Klena, Lindsay Mendez, Josh Segarra and Annaleigh Ashford in Dogfight.
Diedre Friel, Nick Blaemire, Derek Klena, Lindsay Mendez, Josh Segarra, and Annaleigh Ashford in Dogfight Joan Marcus
Derek Klena in <i>Dogfight</i>
Derek Klena in Dogfight
Lindsay Mendez and Derek Klena in <i>Dogfight</i>
Lindsay Mendez and Derek Klena in Dogfight
Derek Klena and Kelli O’Hara
Derek Klena and Kelli O’Hara in The Bridges of Madison County
Derek Klena and Caitlin Kinnunen
Derek Klena and Caitlin Kinnunen in The Bridges of Madison County
