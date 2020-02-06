Jaime Cepero, Trent Saunders, Katie Ladner Star in ACT of CT's Reimagined Godspell Beginning February 6

Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine has set the Stephen Schwartz musical in an abandoned church.

A Contemporary Theatre (ACT) of Connecticut presents a modernized, re-imagined interpretation of Stephen Schwartz’s Godspell February 6–March 8. Opening night is scheduled for February 8.

Directed by Daniel C. Levine, the cast features Jaime Cepero (Smash), Shaylen Harger, Jacob Hoffman, Alex Lugo, Morgan Billings Smith, Katie Ladner (Wicked), Cameron Nies, Monica Ramirez, Phil Sloves, Andrew Poston (Kinky Boots), Trent Saunders (Evita), and Emma Tattenbaum-Fine (Netflix's Explained).

ACT Founder and Artistic Director Levine's concept for this production followed the April 2019 burning of Paris’ famed Notre Dame Cathedral. Says Levine, “I thought to myself, what if I set the ACT of CT production in an abandoned church? What if this church was in midtown Manhattan and was slated to be demolished tomorrow to make room for condominiums? What if nobody had stepped foot in this condemned holy place for a decade, save for a group of homeless who had been squatting there for six months?”

Schwartz gave Levine permission to alter the show, including removing the song "Tower of Babble."

Conceived and originally directed by John-Michael Tebelak with music and lyrics by Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin), Godspell's Tony-nominated score features "Day by Day," "Turn Back, O Man," "Learn Your Lessons Well, "Prepare Ye the Way," and "Light of the World."

The production also has music direction by Danny White, music supervision by Bryan Perri, choreography by Sara Brians, scenic design by Reid Thompson, costume design by Brenda Phelps, lighting design by Jack Mehler, and sound design by John Salutz

Visit ACTofCT.org.



