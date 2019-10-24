Jaime Lozano Will Bring Songs by an Immigrant to The Green Room 42

Jaime Lozano Will Bring Songs by an Immigrant to The Green Room 42
By Dan Meyer
Oct 24, 2019
 
Mauricio Martínez, Hadestown’s Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and more will perform during the concert.
Jaime Lozano

Jaime Lozano will bring his sold-out show Songs by an Immigrant to The Green Room 42 November 24 with an all-Latinx cast, including Broadway alum Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!) and Hadestown’s Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer.

The show focuses on the immigrant experience in America and the challenges faced, such as finding a new home, learning a new language, dealing with discrimination, pursuing the American dream, and missing home. Songs by an Immigrant has already played sold-out performances at Joe’s Pub and Two River Theatre.

Joining Martínez and Gonzalez-Nacer on stage are Migguel Anggelo (LatinXoxo), Florencia Cuenca (A Never-Ending Line), Linedy Genao (On Your Feet!), Javier Ignacio (Side Show), Amy Lynn (Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular), and Aline Mayagoitia (Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation).

READ: Go Inside Viva Broadway's Final El Conjunto Concert, Featuring Ana Villafañe, Jessica Vosk, and More

Previously, Lozano co-orchestrated Carmen La Cuban with Alex Lacamoire, a musical based Bizet’s Carmen. The director, composer, and arranger’s work also includes Children of Salt, A Never-Ending Line, The Yellow Brick Road, Savage, and Present Perfect.

For more information and tickets, visit TheGreenRoom42.com.

