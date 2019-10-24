Jaime Lozano Will Bring Songs by an Immigrant to The Green Room 42

Mauricio Martínez, Hadestown’s Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and more will perform during the concert.

Jaime Lozano will bring his sold-out show Songs by an Immigrant to The Green Room 42 November 24 with an all-Latinx cast, including Broadway alum Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!) and Hadestown’s Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer.

The show focuses on the immigrant experience in America and the challenges faced, such as finding a new home, learning a new language, dealing with discrimination, pursuing the American dream, and missing home. Songs by an Immigrant has already played sold-out performances at Joe’s Pub and Two River Theatre.

Joining Martínez and Gonzalez-Nacer on stage are Migguel Anggelo (LatinXoxo), Florencia Cuenca (A Never-Ending Line), Linedy Genao (On Your Feet!), Javier Ignacio (Side Show), Amy Lynn (Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular), and Aline Mayagoitia (Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation).

Previously, Lozano co-orchestrated Carmen La Cuban with Alex Lacamoire, a musical based Bizet’s Carmen. The director, composer, and arranger’s work also includes Children of Salt, A Never-Ending Line, The Yellow Brick Road, Savage, and Present Perfect.