Jam Theatricals, Theatre Aspen, Manhattan Theatre Club, and More Are Hiring

Playbill offers an extensive selection of available jobs within the theatre industry, serving as the online source for careers in theatre.

From auditions to administrative roles, Playbill is the online source for careers in theatre. Check out our selection of available theatrical administrative positions below. You can browse the full list of industry jobs in our extensive Job Listings database.

SALES AND OPERATIONS SPECIALISTS, Broadway Inbound

Duties will include: Provide a high level of sales and customer service support to our clients. Handle a high volume of phone calls and incoming emails in order to assist customers with the purchase of tickets. Process and fill incoming ticket order in various ticketing systems. Contact customers via phone and email regarding payments and other issues. Work schedule: full time / 40 hours per week, rotating between shifts listed below, 6 weekends off, 3 weekends on.

OPERATIONS MANAGER, Jam Theatricals

Under general supervision, provides complex administrative support and project coordination for the Vice President of Operations. Utilizes detailed knowledge of the organization's operations, policies, procedures, and personnel to analyze problems, determine approaches, compile and analyze data, and prepare reports/recommendations.

PERSONAL ASSISTANT, TBD Theatricals

The assistant will work closely with the producer to maintain and manage all appointments, meetings, projects and personal responsibilities. This is an incredibly fast paced environment, so the ability to work quickly and multi-task is essential. The ideal candidate can anticipate the needs of the producer in order to make life run smoothly. Because of this, applicants should have an interest in learning more about the business side of the theatrical industry while understanding that the personal assisting tasks are equally as important and necessary. The opportunity to attend meetings, readings and rehearsals can be available for the right candidate.

DEVELOPMENT STAFF, Theatre Aspen

Looking development staff to work on a range of initiatives to support our efforts to raise $2M+ annually and begin preparations for a capital campaign. Seeking with a minimum of two years development, arts administration or comparable experience. Candidates will exhibit a high capacity for interpersonal relations, excellent verbal and written communication skills, attention to detail and ability to handle high-pressure situations with diplomacy and tact.

DEVELOPMENT MANAGER (PART-TIME), The Diller-Quaile School of Music

This position also assists with the planning, development, and implementation of the Annual Fund Appeal process (includes individual and major gifts, corporate partners, foundation, and government support), Winter Gala, and cultivation events. This individual reports to the Executive Director. The ideal candidate will be a detail-oriented individual with excellent organizational skills, meticulous record keeping, and proficiency with Raiser’s Edge.

INDIVIDUAL GIVING MANAGER, Manhattan Theatre Club

Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC), a Tony Award-winning nonprofit theatre dedicated to the production of contemporary plays and musicals, seeks a full time Individual Giving Manager to serve as both a frontline fundraiser and a strategic and efficient presence behind-the-scenes.

MANAGING DIRECTOR, Theatre Horizon

We are seeking a passionate self-starter eager to join this creative, compassionate, and hard-working team. Alongside the Artistic Director, this position will lead the Theatre Horizon family, and we seek someone who shares our values of friendliness, humor, teamwork, diligence, thoroughness, tenacity, and a desire to create a more just society

HUMAN RESOURCES & OPERATIONS MANAGER, Innovative Artists

The candidate will work closely with leaders to provide operational and people services to ensure Innovative Artists is recognized as an employer of choice in Artist Management and Representation. The ideal candidate is proactive, observant and detail-oriented. They will demonstrate a spirit of accountability and leadership matching our energetic, fast-paced agency.

ASSISTANT PRODUCTION MANAGER, Signature Theatre

The Assistant Production Manager assists the Production Manager in all aspects of planning and executing the mainstage season, and takes a leadership role in managing readings, cabarets, educational programming, and special events.

COMPANY MANAGER, St. Ann's Warehouse

Company Manager is responsible for the coordination, management and day-to-day operations of artist services, which includes all aspects of travel and accommodation for visiting companies. The position requires some evenings, weekends, and the rare late night visit to the emergency room. An integral member of the General Management Team, the Company Manager serves as an important liaison between St. Ann’s and all artists working in our space. The Company Manager reports to the Associate General Manager and also works closely with the Artistic, Production and Front-of House Teams.

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF CLASSES, Peoples Improv Theater

The PIT is looking for a Assistant Director of Classes who is responsible for classes sales nad student growth. The ideal candidate is a self-starter who is highly organized with a keen attention to detail. Must be comfortable with working independently as well as taking directives from leadership.

ARTISTIC DIRECTOR, Gilbert Theater

The job involves a combination of artistic talents and skills as well as administrative abilities and the willingness to collaborate with and support local artists and reflect a variety of theatrical interests. While a bachelor’s or higher relevant degree is preferred, more importantly, at least three to five years of experience as a lead director or producer of live theater is expected to meet the Gilbert Theater’s requirements.

