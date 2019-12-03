James Corden Says Working on Cats Was Like a Hallucinogenic Trip

By Dan Meyer
Dec 03, 2019
 
The late night host also discussed filming The Prom with Jimmy Kimmel.

At some point, when you’re pretending to be a cat with such esteemed actors like Judi Dench and Ian McKellen, it feels not unlike a hallucinogenic trip. That’s how late night host and Cats star James Corden feels, anyway.

During a December 2 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Corden said the 10-day experience of filming Cats was one of his favorites, but also a bit strange, an apt word to describe witnessing Judi Dench covered in CGI tech gear and licking her imaginary paw. Finding himself on the other side of the couch, Corden added that the Digital Fur Technology was intense—instead of a costume, he wore a computer headband, CGI dots on his face, and a fat suit embedded with mini computers.

In addition, the Tony winner discussed playing Barry Glickman in the Netflix adaptation of The Prom, which is currently filming. “I signed up to do it in February, and it’s been really exciting,” the Tony winner from One Man, Two Guvnors said. “I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m in this film with Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman!’ but now I’m like, 'What am I doing?!'”

WATCH: The New Cats Trailer Is Here as Movie Readies for Big Screen Pounce

Corden said one of the things he’s most fearful of is doing an American accent. Luckily, he has an accent coach: his eight year–old son Max. Since the Cordens moved to America when Max was little, he’s developed a local dialect.

Check out the interview above.

